CISF nabs man with Rs 24.50L 'suspicious' cash at Delhi Metro station

A man from Uttar Pradesh has been apprehended by CISF personnel with over Rs 24 lakh "suspicious" cash at a Delhi Metro station, a senior official said on Tuesday. The incident took place at the Azadpur metro station on Monday.

Rohit Kumar Yadav, 22, a resident of Ayodhya district in Uttar Pradesh, was nabbed by the CISF personnel as his bag had a huge amount of cash that looked suspicious, the official said. A total amount of Rs 24.50 lakh in cash was recovered from his bag and the case was referred to the Income Tax department for further investigation, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.