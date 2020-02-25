Left Menu
CISF nabs man with Rs 24.50L 'suspicious' cash at Delhi Metro station

  • New Delhi
  Updated: 25-02-2020 18:41 IST
  • Created: 25-02-2020 18:41 IST
A man from Uttar Pradesh has been apprehended by CISF personnel with over Rs 24 lakh "suspicious" cash at a Delhi Metro station, a senior official said on Tuesday. The incident took place at the Azadpur metro station on Monday.

Rohit Kumar Yadav, 22, a resident of Ayodhya district in Uttar Pradesh, was nabbed by the CISF personnel as his bag had a huge amount of cash that looked suspicious, the official said. A total amount of Rs 24.50 lakh in cash was recovered from his bag and the case was referred to the Income Tax department for further investigation, he added.

