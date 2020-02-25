Shortage of forces led to violence aggravating: Delhi Police to MHA

The Delhi Police told the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday that it did not have adequate forces to immediately control the violence that hit parts of Delhi claiming 10 lives, including that of a policeman, officials said. The non-availability of adequate forces was conveyed by Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik during his meeting with the top brass of the MHA, an official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said.

The official said the Delhi Police told the MHA that it did not have adequate forces to control the northeast Delhi violence immediately, which led to the situation getting aggravated. However, hours later, Delhi Police's Public Relations Officer (PRO) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said nowhere in the MHA meeting was it conveyed by Delhi Police officials that "we do not have sufficient force".

"We have sufficient force deployed on the ground and have also got additional force," he said. The Delhi Police is also deploying a battalion (around 1,000 personnel) of its armed police in the violence-hit areas.

Another official said the police was provided with a total of 35 companies of paramilitary forces, of which 20 companies were given to it in the last three days, to enhance the security of the national capital during US President Donald Trump's visit. The Rapid Action Force (RAF) was being mobilised from the adjoining areas of the national capital for reinforcing the Delhi Police to deal with the situation arising out of the violent clashes.

A head constable was among the 10 persons killed and at least 50 people, including paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi. Frenzied protesters torched houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, besides hurling stones at security personnel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.