Guj: Budget to be presented on first day of session tomorrow

Budget session of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly will start from Wednesday.

The budget for fiscal 2020-21 will be presented on the first day itself by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister

Nitin Patel, a state government release said on Tuesday. The session was to start from February 24, but it was

rescheduled in view of US President Donald Trump's visit to Ahmedabad on the same day.

The House will meet for 22 days and will have 25 sittings between February 26 and March 31 during which the

business of two curtailed days will be accommodated, the release said.

