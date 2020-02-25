Left Menu
Development News Edition

10 dead, 186 injured in communal violence in Delhi: Police

At least 10 persons have died and 186 are injured in the communal violence that erupted in North-East Delhi on Monday, police said here on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 19:10 IST
10 dead, 186 injured in communal violence in Delhi: Police
Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

At least 10 persons have died and 186 are injured in the communal violence that erupted in North-East Delhi on Monday, police said here on Tuesday. "Unfortunately 10 deaths have occurred including the death of Head Constable Ratan Lal. DCP Shahdara also sustained head injuries in the violence. 56 police personnel and 130 civilians have been injured in the riots," Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa told reporters here.

"Section 144 has been imposed in the affected areas. We appeal to the people to maintain peace and not to believe in rumours. I appeal to people especially in North East Delhi to not take law in their hands. We are taking the help of drones also. The situation is now under control," he added. Randhawa denied that there is a shortage of police force in the affected areas.

"I deny that there is any deficiency of the Police force. Sufficient forces have been deployed in the North-East district. CRPF, RAF and additional resources of Delhi police are also active. 11 FIRs have been registered and a few persons have been detained," he said. Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other political leaders regarding the violence and the prevailing situation in Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Germany tightens carnival security after driver with 'dead' expression injures 60

Germany increased security at some carnival processions on Tuesday after a local man ploughed his car into a parade in the western German town of Volkmarsen, injuring around 60 people, including at least 18 children. The incident on Monday ...

U.S. Supreme Court bars lawsuit over cross-border shooting of Mexican teen

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to open the door for foreign nationals to pursue civil rights cases in American courts, declining to revive a lawsuit by a slain Mexican teenagers family against the U.S. Border Patrol agent who sho...

Iran's deputy health minister says he has coronavirus

Tehran, Feb 25 AFP Irans deputy health minister confirmed on Tuesday that he has tested positive for the new coronavirus, amid a major outbreak in the Islamic republic. Iraj Harirchi coughed occasionally and wiped sweat from his brow repea...

'Do not fail this country', rise above partisan politics to restore peace:Cong to PM Modi, Kejriwal

Condemning the violence in Delhi, the Congress on Tuesday demanded that the prime minister, the home minister and the Delhi chief minister come forward to ensure peace and maintain brotherhood while rising above partisan politics. This is t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020