632 firearms seized in Mizoram in 16 yrs: Minister to House

A total of 632 firearms were seized and 32 persons, including 12 Myanmarese, arrested in

Mizoram between 2004 and 2020 in this connection, state Home Minister Lalchamliana informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a written question by Lalrindika Ralte of opposition Congress, Lalchamliana said that the firearms were

smuggled into the state mostly from neighbouring Myanmar. He said the seized firearms include 134 AK-47 rifles,

eight AK-56 rifles and 26 light machine guns. A total of 47,510 live rounds and 314 magazines were

also seized during the period, Lalchamliana said. Of the 32 arrested persons, eight -- all from Myanmar

-- have been convicted while the remaining are under trial, he said.

Lalchamliana said the largest seizure of firearms, at 91, was made in the financial year 2011-12.

He said 23 firearms were seized during the current fiscal against 27 in the previous financial year.

