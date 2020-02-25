Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: One person under watch in Maha; 52,229 screened

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 20:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 20:25 IST
COVID-19: One person under watch in Maha; 52,229 screened

Only one person suspected of being affected by the novel coronavirus has been kept under

observation at an isolation ward in Maharashtra, while over 52,000 travellers have been screened at the airport here for

the disease till now, the health department said on Tuesday. The lone patient has been kept under observation at an

isolation facility in Pune-based Naidu Hospital, it said. Until now, 87 travellers were admitted at various

isolation facilities in the state after they showed symptoms of the viral infection (officially called COVID-19), whose

outbreak was first reported from the Chinese city of Wuhan in December-end.

Of these, 86 people have been already discharged, said the department.

No positive case of the infection has been reported in the state till now.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said they have provided more manpower for screening of the travellers arriving at the

Mumbai international airport from nine countries from where COVID-19 cases have been reported.

"Since travellers from nine countries, including China, are being screened at the international airport, the

health department and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have made available additional personnel," Tope said.

According to the health department, they have till now screened 52,229 travellers who landed at the airport from 425

international flights arriving from the coronavirus-hit countries, including China, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea

and Japan. The screening at the airport started on January 18,

more than a fortnight after the outbreak of the disease in China.

The state government is also conducting a field survey of the people arriving in the state from COVID-19-affected

areas and until now they have found 297 such people, it said. According to the department, it has been keeping track

of these people for 14 days (the incubation period of the virus) as per the Union government's guidelines.

Also, as many as 221 of these 297 people have completed the 14-day follow-up period, it added.

COVID-19 symptoms, which may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure to the virus, include fever, cough and

difficulty in breathing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Burrow 'very excited' about chance to go No. 1

INDIANAPOLIS -- LSU quarterback Joe Burrow hopes to be on to Cincinnati. The presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Burrow is aiming for the trifecta as Heisman Trophy winner, national champion and first pick in the draft in ...

Cycling-Blow to British Cycling as sponsor HSBC pulls out

British Cycling is beginning the search for a new sponsor after confirming on Tuesday that HSBC is pulling out only four years into an eight-year, multimillion pound deal. A source familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier on Tuesday th...

Indo-UK joint military exercise concludes

The 13-day-long Indo-UK joint military exercise -- Ajeya Warrior -- Concluded on Tuesday in Salisbury Plains of the United kingdom, a defence spokesman said here on Tuesday. The 5th edition of the joint military exercise had commenced at th...

3 borders adjoining northeast Delhi sealed, liquor shops closed in Ghaziabad

Amid violence over the amended citizenship law, the district administration here has sealed three borders adjoining northeast Delhi and shut down bars and pubs in Ghaziabad, officials said on Tuesday. District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020