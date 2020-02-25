All high-tension power lines passing over dense areas will be shifted: Haryana minister

Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala on Tuesday said all the low tension or high tension lines passing over the densely-populated areas and public places, including schools, colleges and parks, would be shifted on a priority basis. Chautala said while the cost of shifting these lines would be borne by the state electricity boards.

The minister was replying to a question raised during Question Hour in Haryana Assembly. In response to a separate question raised in the House, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Jai Parkash Dalal said concrete steps were being taken to tackle the problem of stray cattle.

He said the state government had also planned to launch a new scheme under which a special grant will be given to those who will rehabilitate the stray cattle in their cow shelters. PTI SUN HMB

