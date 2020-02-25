Left Menu
CBSE exams on Feb 26 postponed in violence-hit north-east Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday postponed class 10 and 12 exams scheduled for February 26 in north east part of Delhi.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday postponed class 10 and 12 exams scheduled for February 26 in north east part of Delhi. The order has been issued on the request of Directorate of Education of Delhi government in the view of violence in North-East part of the national capital.

"On the request of Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi and to avoid inconvenience to students, staffs, and parents, the Board has decided to postpone Class 10 and 12 exams scheduled for February 26 in north east part of Delhi," a press note said. However, the board said that exams in the rest of the Delhi shall be conducted as scheduled.

"The next date of exam for affected students will be notified shortly," it said. Earlier in a day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that all the schools in violence-affected north-east Delhi will remain closed on Wednesday,

At least 10 persons have died and around 200 are injured in the violence that erupted in North-East Delhi on Monday. "Unfortunately 10 deaths have occurred including the death of Head Constable Rattan Lal. DCP, Shahdara, also sustained head injuries in the violence. As many as 56 police personnel and 130 civilians have been injured in the riots," Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa told reporters here. Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other political leaders regarding the violence and the prevailing situation in Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

