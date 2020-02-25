Left Menu
Development News Edition

People involved in liquor smuggling won't get bail before 6 months: Haryana Dy CM

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of Excise and Taxation Department, on Tuesday said that to make the rules more strict, an important decision has been taken in the Excise Policy for the year 2020-21.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 22:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 22:24 IST
People involved in liquor smuggling won't get bail before 6 months: Haryana Dy CM
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala. Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Feb 25 (ANI)P: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of Excise and Taxation Department, on Tuesday said that to make the rules more strict, an important decision has been taken in the Excise Policy for the year 2020-21. As per the new rules, the people involved in liquor smuggling will not get bail before six months, while earlier the time period for the same was only 15 days. Apart from this, distilleries operating across the State will also be closely monitored through flow meters.

The Deputy Chief Minister shared this information while speaking during the ongoing Budget Session in Haryana Vidhan Sabha, here today. Responding to the question raised by Congress MLA Kiran Choudhary regarding the Excise Policy 2020-21, the Deputy Chief Minister informed the House that she is not aware of the Excise Policy implemented in the year 2007-08 during the tenure of her government, which had a provision to keep liquor at home.

He further informed that with the aim of ending the Inspectory Raj, for the first time, online permits have been provided for serving alcohol during social celebrations. He said that every bottle will have a QR code and through it, close monitoring will be done from distilleries to warehouses. He further said that CCTV cameras have also been made mandatory in liquor vends.

He said that a provision for imposing fines on distilleries involved in the supply of illegal liquor has also been incorporated in the Excise Policy, under this a fine of Rs one lakh will be imposed on the distilleries caught for the first time, while for the second instance the fine amount would increase to Rs 2.5 lakh and for the third time the fine amount would increase to Rs 5 lakh. However, on fourth time the license of such distilleries would cancel. He said that the time of trucks involved in the liquor transportation has been fixed from 9 am to 5 pm and the movement of these trucks would be tracked from the distilleries to the warehouse or to their final destination. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. military says killed militant leader behind attack in Kenya that killed Americans

A U.S. air strike over the weekend in Somalia killed an Islamist militant who helped plan last months attack on a military base in Kenya in which three Americans died, the U.S. military said on Tuesday.The militarys Africa Command AFRICOM s...

UPDATE 6-Thomson Reuters names new CEO, earnings top estimates

Thomson Reuters Corp said on Tuesday it had appointed former Nielsen Holdings Plc president Steve Hasker as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Jim Smith. The parent of Reuters News also announced higher-than-expected fourth-quarter...

Communal violence escalates, toll mount to13, over 200 injured in northeast Delhi

Communal violence over the amended citizenship law escalated in northeast Delhi on Tuesday taking the death toll to 13 as police struggled to check the rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops, pelting stones and thrashing...

Sanjay Bhandari to file his reply in the trial court within a week

Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari to file his reply in the Trial Court within a week on plea challenging proceedings under Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018, and observed that no coercive steps be taken again...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020