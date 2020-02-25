Delhi violence: Top cop appeals to Hyderabadis to remain alert

Hyderabad, Feb 25 (PTI): In the wake of violence in Delhi,Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Tuesday

appealed to citizens of the cityto remain alert and not allow rumour-mongering.

He tweeted: "Appeal to all citizens of Hyd. We have to remain alert and united to see that no mischief-maker tries

to take advantage of the disturbing news from Delhi." "Our patrol cars and bikes are your closest friend.

Don't allow rumour-mongering. Take pride in our beautiful city Hyd.," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.