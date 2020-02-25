One held in doctor kidnapping case in Mathura

One of the four persons, who had kidnapped a doctor in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district and later released him for Rs 52 lakh ransom, was arrested on Tuesday, police said. Nitesh alias Regal, nabbed by police at Bajna cut on Yamuna Expressway in Naujhil area, hails from Bhopal, said Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena.

He said Rs 50,000 cash and a mobile phone were recovered from Nitesh who was on way to meet his associates. The other three accused are Sunny Malik from Meerut and Mahesh Kumar and Anup Kumar from Kolahar village in district's Naujheel area, police said.

The doctor, Nirvikalp Agrawal, was kidnapped near Govardhan crossing on NH-2 while he was returning home from work on December 10 last year. He was released the same night after his wife paid a ransom of Rs 52 lakh to the kidnappers, they said. The doctor had refused to approach the police and later a station house officer was suspended for not taking the case “seriously”.

The other three accused would be nabbed soon, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.