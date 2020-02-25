Amarinder asks Shah, Kejriwal to resolve Delhi 'crisis'

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday urged Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to sit together and resolve the "crisis" in the national capital. Violence over the amended citizenship law tore through northeast Delhi, killing 13 people and injuring over 150 others since Monday.

The violence broke out in Delhi on Sunday after a clash between those supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act and the ones against it. The Punjab CM took to Twitter to express shock and grief on the violence in Delhi.

"Shocked & concerned about the #DelhiViolence. Urge @AmitShah and @ArvindKejriwal to sit together and resolve the crisis immediately to prevent the situation from escalating further in the larger interest of the national capital & the country," he tweeted on Tuesday night.

