Amarinder asks Shah, Kejriwal to resolve Delhi 'crisis'
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday urged Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to sit together and resolve the "crisis" in the national capital. Violence over the amended citizenship law tore through northeast Delhi, killing 13 people and injuring over 150 others since Monday.
The violence broke out in Delhi on Sunday after a clash between those supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act and the ones against it. The Punjab CM took to Twitter to express shock and grief on the violence in Delhi.
"Shocked & concerned about the #DelhiViolence. Urge @AmitShah and @ArvindKejriwal to sit together and resolve the crisis immediately to prevent the situation from escalating further in the larger interest of the national capital & the country," he tweeted on Tuesday night.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Amarinder Singh
- Amit Shah
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi
- Punjab
- Citizenship Amendment Act
ALSO READ
Amit Shah likely to address pro-CAA meeting in Telangana
Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP heads for stupendous victory in Delhi polls
Arvind Kejriwal says new 'politics of work' has taken birth in Delhi, calls AAP win victory for entire India.
Congratulatory messages pour in for Arvind Kejriwal over Delhi victory
Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP on course to register thumping victory in Delhi polls