India's armed forces now do not hesitate to cross border to protect country: Rajnath Singh

India's approach in dealing with terrorism has undergone a major change as its armed forces now do not hesitate to cross the border to protect the country against the menace, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on the first anniversary of the Balakot air strike. A fleet of Indian Air Force aircraft had bombed a terrorist training camp deep inside Pakistan on February 26 last year to avenge the killing of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14.

"I thank the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for bringing change in India's approach against terrorism & our ways to counter terror. "The Surgical Strikes of 2016 and Balakote Air Strikes of 2019 are testimony to this change. This is certainly a New and Confident India in making," Singh said in a series of tweets.

