Centre, Delhi governments should conduct high-level inquiry into violence: Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday condemned the violent clashes in Delhi and demanded a high-level inquiry into it.

"The loss of life and property in some areas of Delhi in incidents of violence, disturbance and arson in the past few days is very sad and very condemnable. The Central and Delhi governments should take it seriously and get a high-level inquiry conducted into it and take strict action against all the culprits and those who were negligent. This is the demand of the BSP," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

The comments come in the backdrop of the communal violence over the amended citizenship law over the past few days in the national capital where the death toll on Wednesday went up to 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.