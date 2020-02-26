IB Officer Ankit Sharma found dead in Chand Bagh area of Delhi
Body of Intelligence Bureau Officer Ankit Sharma was found in the North-East district's Chand Bagh area here on Wednesday.
The North-East district of the national capital has been witnessing incidents of violence and arson for the past two days.
The death toll in the violence between pro and anti CAA protesters in the areas of North-East Delhi has risen to 20 on Wednesday, according to GTB Hospital authorities. (ANI)
