Rajasthan CM, his deputy condole Bundi accident that claimed 24 lives

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday expressed grief over the deaths of 24 passengers of a bus carrying a wedding party that plunged into a river in Bundi district. "I am deeply saddened to learn about the tragic incident in Bundi in which 24 persons have lost lives after the bus fell into river Mej," Gehlot tweeted.

He shared his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished for speedy recovery of those who were injured in the incident. Deputy CM and state Congress president Sachin Pilot also condoled the deaths and prayed for the peace of departed souls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

