Public health engineering workers in Jammu resume work after 19-day strike

Public Health Engineering (PHE) workers in Jammu resumed work on Wednesday after a 19-day-long strike in support of various demands, including release of pending wages and regularisation of services. "We have suspended the strike till April 30 after a three-hour-long meeting with the administration. We were assured that all our genuine issues will be resolved," a spokesman of the PHE Employees United Front (EUF) told PTI.

Thousands of PHE workers went on strike under the banner of EUF on February 7 across the Jammu region, badly disrupting the supply of drinking water. The spokesman said representatives of the striking workers held a marathon meeting with the Commissioner Secretary, PHE and Flood Control, Ajit Kumar Sahu and were assured that regular salaries would be paid from April and pending wages would also be cleared.

The government also gave an assurance that other demands, including regularisation of services and better working conditions, would be considered favourably, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

