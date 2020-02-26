Death toll in northeast Delhi violence rises to 22

The death toll in the northeast Delhi communal violence over the amended citizenship law rose to 22 on Wednesday, according to GTB Hospital authorities. On Tuesday, the death toll was 13.

"The death toll has risen to 22," Medical Superintendent of GTB Hospital Sunil Kumar Gautam said. Of the 22 deceased, four were brought to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital earlier in the day, a senior official said.

