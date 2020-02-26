NSA Doval holds meeting with Delhi Police top brass over violence

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday held a meeting with senior officials of the Delhi Police and took stock of the situation after communal violence killed 22 people in northeast Delhi.

Doval held a meeting at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) along with the top brass of the Delhi Police.

On late Tuesday night, Doval held a similar meeting with the top brass of the Delhi Police after violence swept through northeast Delhi.

