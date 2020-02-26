PM Modi condoles deaths of 24 people in Bundi bus mishap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his condolences over the deaths of 24 people in a bus accident in Rajasthan's Bundi. "The news of the bus falling into the river in Bundi, Rajasthan is a cause of great grief. Many people have lost their lives in this accident. In this hour of grief, I express my condolences to the families of the dead and wish those injured in the accident will recover soon," PMO tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

As many as 24 people were killed after a private bus plunged into the Mej river in Bundi earlier today. Five injured were referred to Kota Hospital for treatment. The Rajasthan government announced a compensation of Rs two lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the families of the deceased. (ANI)

