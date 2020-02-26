106 arrested for Delhi violence, 18 FIRs registered: Police

The Delhi Police has arrested 106 people for their alleged involvement in the northeast Delhi violence and registered 18 FIRs, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

"No untoward incident was reported on Wednesday and PCR calls from northeast Delhi have reduced," Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Mandeep Singh Randhawa told reporters.

Police also released two helpline numbers -- 011-22829334, 22829335 -- for people to reach out during distress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

