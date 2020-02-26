Bhoomi pooja performed for ESI hospital in Kakinada

The ground breaking ceremony for the Rs 110 crore ESI Hospital coming up at the Sambamurty

Nagar here was performed on Wednesday. Union Minister of state for Labour and EmploymentSanthosh

Kumar Gangwar took part in the "bhoomi pooja" for the 100-bed hospital to be set up in an area of six acres.

Speaking on the occassion, he said the Centre was according top priority for the welfare of 3.5 crore workers

covered under the Employees State Insurance (ESI) scheme and their 12 crore family members.

He complimented thatESI hospitalsin Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, especially the one in Hyderabad, for effective

functioning. Assuring that the Central government would extend all

assistance for the development of these hospitals, he said the ESI fortnight was being observed from February 24 to March 10

and advised the workers to make best use of the services rendered by the corporation.

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Labour and Employment Gummanur Jayaram said Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy was

focusing on health care and launched schemes, including eye testing and treatment programme "Kanti Velugu".

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Revenue Pilli Subhas Chandra Bose urged the Union Minister to develop the

the proposed ESI hospital here as a super speciality hospital and research center for treatment of cancer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

