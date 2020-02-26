Centre committed to all-round development of NE: Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale said on Wednesday that the Centre is committed to the all-

round development of the Northeast by providing better education, employment, health and social security to the

people. Gracing the Nyokum Yullo celebration of the Nyishi

community at Doimukh, the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment highlighted various flagship

programmes of the central government and its benefits. The minister admired the rich culture and traditions

of the Nyishi community and expressed happiness to be a part of the celebration.

Athawale appreciated the community for preserving its age-old traditions.

Principal scientist of Central Institute of Fresh Aquaculture (CIFA) P P Chakraborty thanked the festival

committee for their hospitality and lauded the Nyishi community for upholding its identity.

Local legislator Tana Hali Tara expressed gratitude to the minister and his entire entourage for gracing the

festival.

