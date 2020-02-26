Mortal remains of cop killed in Delhi violence consigned to flames
The mortal remains of Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal were consigned to flames at his ancestral village in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Wednesday. The head constable was killed in the violence that broke out in northeast Delhi on Monday.
The funeral was conducted with state honour at Tiyawali village in the presence of his family members, relatives and senior officials from the district administration and police. Earlier in the day, the villagers had blocked the Jhunjhunu highway for nearly five hours to raise their demands of giving the status of martyr to the head constable, compensation and a job to the next of kin of the deceased.
Sikar MP Sumedhanand Saraswati told them that the Union minister of state for home has agreed to their demands. After getting assurance from the Sikar MP, Lal's body was brought to the village and the funeral was conducted.
The Delhi government has decided to give a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of Lal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sikar district
- Delhi Police
- Rajasthan
- Delhi
- Jhunjhunu
ALSO READ
AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy attacked: Delhi Police registers FIR, all angles being probed
AAP MLA wasn't target, assailant specifically attacked volunteer: Delhi Police
One arrested in AAP convoy attack, shooter had personal enmity with party volunteer: Delhi Police
Court allows Delhi Police to take voice samples of Sharjeel Imam
Alleged bookie Sanjiv Chawla, accused in match fixing, extradited from London: Delhi Police officials.