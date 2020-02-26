Man on the run after killing parents, dies in crash

A 40-year-old man trying to flee after allegedly killing his elderly parents died in a road accident in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Wednesday, police said. Hanumana Ram allegedly attacked his father Rugga Ram (82) and mother Patasi Devi (80) with an axe while they were sleeping in their house in Bhadana village, said Station House Officer Nand Kishore Verma.

After killing the elderly couple, Ram tried to flee but his motorcycle collided with an unidentified vehicle just four kilometres away from the house, the SHO said. Meanwhile, Ram's wife informed the neighbours about the incident when she woke up and saw the bodies lying in a pool of blood, he said.

The reason behind the murders is yet to be known. Ram had alcohol addiction and used to quarrel, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.