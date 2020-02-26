Received large number of complaints on our helpline in last two days, says DCW chairperson

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson, Swati Maliwal, on Wednesday said that a large number of calls were received on their helpline from women in the last two days seeking help from 'miscreants breaking into their houses armed with rods and sticks'. "In the last two days, we have received many calls on 181 number, in which women could be heard screaming that miscreants armed with sticks and rods had entered their houses. We have received the most number of calls from Karawal Nagar. When we forwarded these complaints to the police, there was no response from their side," Maliwal told ANI.

"Today we met the special commissioner of police at the North-East DCP office. He assured us that he would take action against every complaint received," she added. As soon as the curfew is taken off, DCW would take the stock of the situation, she said.

At least 20 persons, including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the communal violence that raged for three days in the northeast Delhi. Properties worth crores of rupees have been damaged in the arson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.