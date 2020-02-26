Delhi violence: 3 more died during treatment, death toll climbs to 25
Three more people lost their lives due to violence over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in North East Delhi taking the total death toll to 25 on Wednesday.
"The death toll has risen to 25 in violence-related incidents as 3 more people died during medical treatment. We hope that the death toll does not increase further," Sunil Kumar, Medical Superintendent, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital told ANI.
Delhi Police have registered 18 FIRs and 106 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in North-East Delhi. (ANI)
