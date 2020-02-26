Left Menu
Evidence sent for forensic test: Lucknow Police on rape, murder of minor

The Lucknow Police on Wednesday said that the evidence collected from the spot in the case of a man allegedly raping his minor sister has been for forensic examination.

  • ANI
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 22:19 IST
  • Created: 26-02-2020 22:19 IST
DCP Sarvshreshta Tripathi speaking to ANI on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Lucknow Police on Wednesday said that the evidence collected from the spot in the case of a man allegedly raping his minor sister has been for forensic examination. Earlier today, the Lucknow Police filed a chargesheet in the incident which took place seven days ago.

"We have collected the evidence and some of them have been sent for forensic examination. We have filed chargesheet in the case and will try that hearing begins soon and strict punishment is given to the accused," said Sarvshreshta Tripathi, DCP, north. The case pertains to Faizullaganj village of Madiyaon Police Station area in Lucknow. The police had arrested the accused within 12 hours of the incident.

The girl had died on February 17 during treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

