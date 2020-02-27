Mahila Panchayat's office set ablaze in riot-hit Gokalpuri: DCW chief Maliwal
Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday said an office of the Mahila Panchayat of the panel was set ablaze in riot-hit northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area.
Maliwal shared images of the burnt office on Twitter and said the rioters had not even spared the office of the Mahila Panchayat.
She had a meeting with senior officers on Wednesday and urged police to ensure peace in the area.
