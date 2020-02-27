Left Menu
Relatives of Delhi violence victims long for peace, normalcy

The relatives of those who have lost their near ones in the violence-ravaged North-East Delhi are longing for peace and are waiting for the normalcy to return in full-gear.

Sunil Kumar, MS, GTB Hospital in New Delhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The relatives of those who have lost their near ones in the violence-ravaged North-East Delhi are longing for peace and are waiting for the normalcy to return in full-gear.

Patients in critical conditions with skull smashed, bone fractured, bullet wounds, etc are battling for their lives in the GTB hospital. Recalling the nightmare, several families narrated their ordeal describing how violence took a toll on their loved ones or has rendered them crippled for a lifetime. At least 30 people have died in various incidences of violence while over 200 are severely injured.

Ashfaq Hussian, 22, a resident of Mustafabad was allegedly killed by a mob when he was going for his work. His cousin brother M. Hussian said: "My brother got married just 14 days ago... he is no more with us now. Five bullets were pumped into his body. He was an electrician and going to his work when some known assailants attacked my brother. We are waiting to receive his body from the mortuary to perform his last rites. We just want peace and harmony in society". Similarly, Imran Khan (22) who was an automobile mechanic was declared brought dead to the GTB hospital.

"My brother was returning from work when a group of 10-15 people attacked him. He was declared dead when we brought him to GTB hospital," said Shahid Khan, Imran's brother. "He is no more with us. We do not want this disturbing situation prevailing in our area. When will the clashes between people with different ideologies stop ?" he asked.

Fatima Begum, 36, a resident of Maujpur, said: "My husband got injured when he was attacked by a group of unknown people. They came into our house and destroyed everything. He has sustained a serious head injury and is bleeding profusely. We all are brothers and sisters and want that violence should stop". Begam was accompanied by her two children while the other three were at home.

"Death toll has increased to 30 at the hospital," said Sunil Kumar Gautam Medical Superintendent, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital When asked about the manpower and capacity of the mortuary to conduct post-mortem, Dr. Kumar said, "Hospital officials are doing their job".

Lok Nayak Hospital has received over 25 admissions and two deaths so far, said Dr. Kishore Singh, Medical Superintendent of the Lok Nayak Hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

