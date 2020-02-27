Remembering the brave Judge Loya: Rahul Gandhi on transfer of Justice Muralidhar

With the transfer of Delhi High Court Justice S Muralidhar to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday remembered Judge Loya, who died in 2014. "Remembering the brave Judge Loya, who wasn't transferred," Rahul tweeted.

Justice Loya had allegedly died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur in 2014. He was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case of Gujarat in which BJP leader, Amit Shah, was named as an accused. Shah was given a clean chit in the Sohrabuddin case in 2014. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted that it is sad and shameful that the Centre is attempting to muzzle justice.

"The midnight transfer of Justice Muralidhar isn't shocking given the current dispensation, but it is certainly sad and shameful," Priyanka tweeted. She also said, "Millions of Indians have faith in a resilient and upright judiciary, the government's attempts to muzzle justice and break their faith are deplorable."

A government notification about the transfer was issued on Wednesday which said that after consultation with Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, President Ram Nath Kovind transferred Justice S Muralidhar, Judge of Delhi High Court, as Judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court. The notification further said the President has directed Muralidhar to assume charge of his office in Punjab and Haryana High Court. The Supreme Court Collegium had in its meeting held on February 12 recommended transferring Justice Muralidhar from the Delhi High Court to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.