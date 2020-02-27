Lucknow Police Commissioner orders action against illegal hookah bars

Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Kumar Pandey on Wednesday ordered strict action against hookah bars violating government norms in the city.

Sources stated that the Commissioner has issued guidelines to senior officers under his jurisdiction to take strict action against hookah bars operating without requisite permissions in their respective areas.

The police warned that hookah bars operational without the necessary permissions from the Fire Department, not displaying statutory warnings against the use of tobacco products and serving tobacco products to minors will be severely dealt with. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

