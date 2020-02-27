Book on depression hits stands

Penguin India has announced the release of a new book that attempts to dig deeper into mental illness and explain what it can feel like. Based on the theme of depression, "Inside a Dark Box" by Ritu Vaishnav takes its readers inside the head of someone "locked in a battle with their own mind" and helps to understand the associated challenges and loneliness.

"With evocative, striking line drawings that complement the narrative, it is a powerful and positive book that is a must have for anyone who is undergoing depression or knows of someone battling it," publishers said in a statement. According to the author, the book gives a peep inside a mind struggling with itself, and about the "long and lonely battle" one must fight to find their way out.

"You may have read about depression and you may know all the symptoms, but when faced with it, you may still fail to recognize it. You can feel lost and confused for a long time before you realize that what you are going through has a name, is common and can be tamed. "Hopefully this book makes depression a little bit easier to identify and explain to those around us," Vaishnav, who has worked as a journalist, a teacher and an editor for children's books, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.