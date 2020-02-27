Gold coins weighing 1.7 kg found in digging near temple in Tiruchirappalli

Left Menu
505 gold coins found while digging the ground at the Jambukeswarar Temple in Thiruvanaikaval in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 505 gold coins weighing 1.716 kilograms were found in a vessel while digging near the Jambukeswarar Temple in Thiruvanaikaval here on Wednesday. Temple authorities stated that the unearthed coins, 504 small and one big gold coins, have letters in the Arabic script etched on them which could date back to 1000-1200 CE.

They stated that the coins, buried in a vessel, were found at the depth of about seven feet. Authorities stated that the vessel, along with the gold coins, has been handed over to police by the Hindu religious and charitable endowment department. The recovered vessels and the coins were kept in a treasury for further investigation. (ANI)

