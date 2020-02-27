Left Menu
Development News Edition

After PM''s praise, ''oldest learner'' Bhageerathi Amma set to

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 14:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 14:51 IST
After PM''s praise, ''oldest learner'' Bhageerathi Amma set to

get Aadhaar Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 27 (PTI): Kerala's great

granny, Bhageerathi Amma, who recently won the accolades of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Man Ki Baat' radio

address for clearing fourth-level examination at the age of 105, is now set to get her Aadhaar card.

Hailing from southern district of Kollam, the centenarian woman had scripted history by becoming the oldest

'equivalency learner' by winning the fourth standard equivalency examination conducted by the state-run Kerala

State Literacy Mission (KSLM). While expressing happiness over the prime minister

mentioning her name in his monthly radio address last week, Bhageerathi Amma had said her only sorrow was that she was yet

to get her Aadhaar card. The chances of getting government welfare pension

were gone as she had no Aadhaar card, the granny said. The officials of a nationalised bank, who came to

know about the plight of the woman through media, recently visited her at her home and completed all necessary procedures

to get her enrolled in Aadhaar. She has now got the acknowledgement receipt for the

Aadhaar enrolment and the card is expected to be issued in the next two days, a KSLM official said.

"Bhageerathi Amma tried to get Aadhaar card before also but unfortunately she could not make it due to technical

reasons. Her fingerprint and retinal scan could not be taken due to old age," the official told PTI.

While narrating the story of Bhagirathi Amma, Modi had said in his radio address that, "If we wish to progress in

life, we should develop ourselves, if we wish to achieve something in life, the first pre-condition for that is the

student within us must never die." The woman had appeared for the examination, conducted

by the state literacy mission, at Kollam last year and the result was announced recently.

The woman, who had always yearned to study and gain knowledge, had to give up her dream of educating herself after

her mother died as she had to take care of her younger siblings.

Bhageerathi Amma had left formal education in class three at the age of 9.

Due to her advanced age, she had difficulty in writing the exams and took three days to complete the three

question papers on environment, mathematics and Malayalam, literacy mission sources said.

She scored 205 out of a total of 275 marks and scored full marks in maths, they said.

One of her six children and three of her 15 grandchildren are no more.

The woman has 12 grand and great-grandchildren. PTI LGK RRT

NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Bayern players big game drinking prep wows US rock star Jovi

London, Feb 27 AFP Bayern Munichs 3-0 Champions League last 16 first leg victory over Chelsea on Tuesday made an impression on US rock star Jon Bon Jovi for the relaxed way the German side prepared for the game. The 57-year-old is in London...

Tyre burst caused Rajasthan accident which killed 24: Minister

A tyre burst appeared to be cause of the bus accident that killed 24 people in Bundi district, the Rajasthan government told the state assembly on Thursday during a brief discussion which ended with an opposition walkout. A mini-bus carryin...

Gujarat''s debt swells to Rs 2.4 lakh crore: Assembly told

The Gujarat government on Thursday informed the legislative Assembly that the statespublic debt has risen by over Rs 28,000 crore in one year and now stands at Rs 2.4 lakh crore.Responding to a written query raised by Congress MLA Shailesh ...

Soccer-AFC to hold emergency summit as coronavirus plays havoc

The Asian Football Confederation will hold an emergency meeting next week to discuss contingency plans for holding World Cup and Olympic qualifiers as well as the Asian Champions League as the coronavirus outbreak wreaks havoc across the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020