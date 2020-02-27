Delhi violence: Another dies at Shahdara hospital, death toll rises to 34

The death toll in the violence in North-East Delhi rose to 34 on Thursday after a person passed away at the Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital in Shahdara. Besides the death in Shahdara, three people have died at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital and 30 deaths have been reported from GTB Hospital.

Meanwhile, Sunil Kumar, Medical Superintendent, GTB Hospital, said that the condition of Akash, a journalist who sustained injuries during the violence, is better. "His condition is better now. He is anxious which is very normal in these situations. He is young and should recover well," he said.

The Delhi Police has registered 18 FIRs and 106 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in North-East Delhi. (ANI)

