Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre must ensure peace in violence-hit Delhi: RSS leader

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 15:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 15:32 IST
Centre must ensure peace in violence-hit Delhi: RSS leader

(Eds: Updates) Nagpur, Feb 27 (PTI)Nobody has right to take the law

into their hands and the Centre should ensure that peace is restored in Delhi which has been wracked by communal violence,

RSS general secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi said on Thursday.

Necessary action should be taken to restore law and order in the national capital, he said.

"The government should establish peace in areas where there is 'ashanti' (unrest). Nobody has the right to take law

into their hands," he said. Joshi was replying to queries of reporters on the

Delhi violence on the sidelines of a programme here. Communal riots, which broke out on Sunday in various

parts of north-east Delhi over the amended citizenship law, have so far claimed 34 lives.

More than 200 people have been injured in the riots in the national capital, where the police department comes under

the Union home ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

India''s annual defence exports to touch Rs 35,000 cr by 2024: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday projected that the annual Indian defense exports will touch Rs 35,000 crore by 2024 from the current level of Rs 17,000 crore Singh also said he has no doubt about India emerging as among the three...

UK's Gove says confident of equivalency assessments by June

Senior British minister Michael Gove said on Thursday he was confident the European Union would have completed its assessments on the prospects of equivalency in financial services by the end of June. Britain and the EU have agreed to asses...

MP: Five held for possession of country-made arms

Five persons were arrested from Madhya Pradeshs Khargone and Indore districts on Thursday for alleged possession of country-made weapons, police said With the arrests, the police have also unearthed a nexus involving illegal sale of cartrid...

Reflection of solidarity, friendship between 2 neighbours: Chinese envoy thanks India for coronavirus relief support

Expressing gratefulness over Indias medical assistance to Wuhan, the epicentre of deadly coronavirus outbreak, Chinas Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Thursday said that the effort was a reflection of solidarity and friendship between the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020