BJP MLA robbed of his mobile phone: Police

A BJP MLA was robbed of his mobile phone while waiting for a cab near Civil Lines in the city, an official said on Thursday. MLA Babveer Singh Luthra was waiting for a cab when two motorcycle-borne miscreants approached him and snatched the mobile phone from his hand, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Yogesh Dadhich said .

Vidhayak Puri police station's SHO Om Prakash said the MLA informed the police about the incident on Thursday and a case was being registered against the unidentified miscreants. “I was waiting for a cab and was looking for the location of the driver in my phone when the accused snatched my mobile. The incident occurred near Civil Lines railway crossing which is near the chief minister's residence,” the MLA said.

