1 killed, 10 injured as bus collides with truck in Bengal

A bus carrying family and friends of a groom collided with a truck on National Highway

34 in West Bengal's Malda district, killing one person and injuring 10 other passengers, police said.

The bus, which had started from Kharagpur in West Medinipur district, was on its way to Bihar's Purnia when it

hit the truck from behind early Thursday, an officer of English Bazar police station said.

The injured passengers were admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital, where one of them was declared dead.

The condition of the remaining passengers is stable, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.