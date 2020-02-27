Left Menu
Delhi violence: Relatives wait outside mortuary for bodies to be handed over

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 16:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 16:09 IST
Still to come to terms with the loss of their loved ones in violence in parts of northeast Delhi, relatives are anxiously waiting outside GTB hospital's mortuary for the postmortem to be conducted before the bodies are handed over to them. Family members of people, who are missing since the violence broke out, also have been asking hospital authorities to check whether were brought dead or are being treated.

Relatives of 35-year-old Mudassir Khan who have been waiting at the mortuary at GTB hospital said they are still to recover from the shock. "We have been coming here since last two days. Yesterday, the in-charge IO said that files were ready and the post-mortem would be conducted. Today, we have been waiting here since 8 am and the post-mortem is underway.

"We hope to get the body soon. We will conduct the last rites today itself," his nephew Arbaaz Khan said. Talking about the situation in his area in Mustafabad, Arbaaz said with security deployment, it is returning to normal but there is still fear among people.

"No one is able to sleep peacefully. There is still fear. Children are not going to school, everyone is preferring to stay indoors and we are not even using our vehicles to commute. We are in shock over what happened within three days," he said. Mudassir was outside his house in Kardampuri on Monday when he was attacked by a mob, his family said. He sustained bullet injury on his head and was declared brought dead by doctors at GTB hospital.

He used to work in a plastic scrap manufacturing unit and lived with his wife and children in Kardampuri area of northeast Delhi. Many relatives and friends of riot-affected victims are waiting in the hospital anxiously to get details about their loved ones.

Some of them claimed that neither police nor the hospital authorities are telling them exactly when will the post-mortem be conducted. Relatives including the mother of of 22-year-old Shahbaz (25), who has been missing since February 25, are waiting anxiously outside the mortuary at GTB hospital since morning to know if their son is even alive.

"Around 2 pm, he had gone to Karawal Nagar for treatment. He had suffered injury in his eyes while he was doing some welding work. When I called him around 3 pm, his phone was found to be switched off," his inconsolable mother said. Shahbaz and his family live in Loni and worked in a welding shop in the area.

A relative said they have been going from one hospital to another since February 25 to know his whereabouts. "We have been here since morning and still we haven't received any information about Shahbaz," she said.

Thirty-five-year-old Musharraf's family has been at the mortuary in GTB since two days. "I have been narrating the stories of what happened with my husband to everyone out here but no one is telling us when will the post-mortem be finally conducted," his wife said.

Musharraf lived with his wife and three children at Bhagirathi Vihar area of Gokalpuri. Recalling the horror, Musharraf's wife said "a group of people barged inside our house and thrashed my husband brutally. They dragged him out of our house and kept beating him."

The communal violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi has claimed at least 34 lives and left over 200 people injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

