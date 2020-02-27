Left Menu
India slams OIC statement over Delhi violence, says it's inaccurate, misleading

India on Thursday hit out at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for its statement on Delhi violence, saying the comments are factually inaccurate and misleading Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also urged bodies like the OIC not to make irresponsible statements at this sensitive time.

"The statements which have come out of OIC are factually inaccurate, they are selective, they are misleading. There is an effort on the ground, to restore normalcy, to create confidence," Kumar said "We urge these bodies not to indulge in irresponsible statements at this sensitive time," he said.

The OIC has condemned the violence in Delhi and alleged discrimination against Muslims The communal violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi has claimed at least 34 lives and left over 200 people injured..

