  Updated: 27-02-2020 17:19 IST
  Created: 27-02-2020 17:19 IST
Offshore patrol vessel "VAJRA" to enhance coastal security

launched (Eds: adding more details) Chennai, Feb 27 (PTI): The sixth offshore patrol vessel 'Yard 45006 VAJRA' to enhance coastal security was formally launched in the presence of Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and senior government officials here on Thursday The vessel, built by Larsen and Toubro under the Centre's 'Make in India' campaign, would be used for day and night patrolling, Mandaviya said.

Geeta Mandaviya, wife of the Union Minister, launched the vessel at L & T Shipbuilding Ltd at the Kattupalli Port here Coast Guard Director-General K Natarajan and senior government officials were also present.

"With commitment to ensure foolproof coastal security, launching of 6th Offshore Patrol Vessel VAJRA was done at Larsen and Toubro Shipbuilding Ltd., Kattupalli," the Minister said "With avant garde navigational and communication system, it would be utilised for day-night patrolling surveillance," he added.

According to Coast Guard, the 'Yard 45006' is the sixth in the series of seven offshore patrol vessels project that is designed and indigenously built by Larsen and Toubro Shipbuilding in line with the Centre's 'Make in India' vision The vessel is fitted with state-of-the-art machinery, equipment and navigation systems.

The vessel launched on Thursday is expected to be inducted into the Coast Guard after completion of extensive trials and testing for the equipment and machinery The vessel is 98 metres long and 15 metres wide with gross tonnage of 2,100 tonne. It is equipped with two diesel driven engines and can reach a maximum speed of 26 knots.

The ship would be fitted with CRN-91 and 12.7 mm guns and an integral twin engine helicopter enhancing its operational, surveillance, search and rescue capability The vessel would be be utilised for day and night surveillance along with anti-terrorist, anti-smuggling operations in the exclusive economic zone.

It has two navigation radars with ultra modern technology, sophisticated navigational and latest communication systems The ship would be manned by 121 personnel..

