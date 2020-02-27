Chennai, Feb 27 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern region

Highlights from the Southern region at 5.15 pm. MDS2 KL-SERIAL KILLER Kerala serial murder accused Jolly Joseph attempts suicide in jail, hospitalised Kozhikode(Ker): Prime accused in Kerala's sensational serial murder case-Jolly Joseph- allegedly attempted suicide in a district jail here where she had been lodged, police said. .

MDS3 KL-GRANNY-AADHAAR After PM's praise, "oldest learner" Bhageerathi Amma set to get Aadhaar Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's great granny, Bhageerathi Amma, who recently won the accolades of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Man Ki Baat' radio address for clearing fourth-level examination at the age of 105, is now set to get her Aadhaar card. MDS4 KA-VIOLENCE-RAJNATH Situation in Delhi ''becoming normal'' to a good extent: Rajnath Singh Bengaluru: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the situation in violence-hit Delhi was returning to normal. .

MES10 TN-LANKA-FISHERMEN Five Sri Lankan fishermen arrested for fishing in Indian waters Rameswaram(TN): Five Sri Lankan fishermen were arrested for allegedly fishing in the Indian territorial waters by the Navy..

