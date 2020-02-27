Left Menu
Chennai, Feb 27 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern region

Chennai, Feb 27 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern region

Highlights from the Southern region at 5.15 pm. MDS2 KL-SERIAL KILLER Kerala serial murder accused Jolly Joseph attempts suicide in jail, hospitalised Kozhikode(Ker): Prime accused in Kerala's sensational serial murder case-Jolly Joseph- allegedly attempted suicide in a district jail here where she had been lodged, police said. .

MDS3 KL-GRANNY-AADHAAR After PM's praise, "oldest learner" Bhageerathi Amma set to get Aadhaar Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's great granny, Bhageerathi Amma, who recently won the accolades of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Man Ki Baat' radio address for clearing fourth-level examination at the age of 105, is now set to get her Aadhaar card. MDS4 KA-VIOLENCE-RAJNATH Situation in Delhi ''becoming normal'' to a good extent: Rajnath Singh Bengaluru: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the situation in violence-hit Delhi was returning to normal. .

MES10 TN-LANKA-FISHERMEN Five Sri Lankan fishermen arrested for fishing in Indian waters Rameswaram(TN): Five Sri Lankan fishermen were arrested for allegedly fishing in the Indian territorial waters by the Navy..

Latest News

President to visit Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh from February 28 to March 2 and address two convocations.A Rashtrapati Bhavan release said the President will address the first convocation of the Central University of Jharkha...

U.S. urges Russia to find masterminds of Kremlin critic's murder

The United States embassy in Moscow urged Russia on Thursday to find the people who organised the murder of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov who was gunned down near the Kremlin five years ago. Nemtsov, one of President Vladimir Putins m...

Religious minorities continue to face violence in Pakistan: UN rights chief

Religious minorities in Pakistan continue to face violence and repeated attacks on their places of worship and governments failure to amend the blasphemy law provisions led to violence against them, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on...

IOC president "fully committed" to holding Olympics on schedule-media

The International Olympic Committee is fully committed to holding the Tokyo Olympics on schedule despite the coronavirus outbreak, IOC President Thomas Bach told Japanese media in a conference call on Thursday, Kyodo news agency reported.Ba...
