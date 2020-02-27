Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eastern Zonal Council meet to focus on LWE situation, coal royalty revision

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 17:40 IST
Eastern Zonal Council meet to focus on LWE situation, coal royalty revision

Coal royalty revision, railway projects and Left Wing Extremism (LWE) are some of the issues that are likely to figure in the Eastern Zonal Council's meeting here on Friday, officials said The meeting will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by chief ministers of Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand, they said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is the vice-chairman of the council and the host. The officials said nearly four dozen issues will be discussed in the meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already reached the state.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements in view of the council's meeting and another meeting of the home minister on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at the Janata Maidan here, a senior official said The issues set to figure in the council's meeting include inter-state water issues, setting up power transmission lines, royalty and operationalisation of coals mines, land and forest clearance for rail projects, lack of telecom and banking infrastructure in remote areas, petroleum projects and sharing pattern of centrally collected revenues," a senior official said.

"Odisha will raise issues relating to adoption of postage stamp method for unified power tariff in different states, disaster resilience infrastructure, rail projects, operation of mines, financial inclusion, grants to gram panchayats under the 14th Finance Commission, devolution of power to panchayat bodies," he said Coal royalty, implementation of direct benefit transfer, telecom and internet connectivity, use of Aadhar database, timely release of central grants will also be raised by the state, the official said.

Since all the four eastern states - Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand - are coal bearing areas, the respective chief ministers will certainly raise the issue as the Centre has delayed coal royalty revision by three years, he said The Odisha chief minister has already written several letters to the Centre seeking coal royalty revision and share for the states on green cess.

"We will raise the issues relating to coal royalty revision and mobile phone connectivity to 11,000 villages in remote Odisha," Chief Secretary A K Tripathy told reporters The chief ministers of each state will be accompanied by two cabinet ministers besides the chief secretary and other senior officers.

Secretaries or additional secretaries and other senior officers of the central government will also attend the meeting, the officials said The last meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council was held in Kolkata on October 1, 2018..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Northern Command chief presents 83 gallantry awards; Kanika Rane receives honour for martyred husband

Kargil war hero and Northern Command Chief Lieutenant General Y K Joshi on Thursday presented 83 gallantry and distinguished services awards and nine Veer Naris awards at an investiture ceremony here Kanika Rane, the widow of Major Kaustubh...

Sterling falls to three-week low vs euro on hard line in EU talks

The pound fell on Thursday as British officials confirmed their hard-line stance on trade talks with the European Union and disappointment grew that Britains new finance minister might not increase spending as much as expected.Britain said ...

PM in UP on Saturday; to lay foundation of new expressway; distribute assistive aids in Allahabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradeshs Chitrakoot on Saturday The proposed expressway will be supplementing the nodes of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial C...

Raw material supplies to industries likely to be hit due to coronavirus crisis if situation doesn't improve in two months: FM Sitharaman.

Raw material supplies to industries likely to be hit due to coronavirus crisis if situation doesnt improve in two months FM Sitharaman....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020