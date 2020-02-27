Left Menu
Violent in Delhi occurred with support of police: Kerala minister E P Jayarajan

Industries and Sports Minister of Kerala, E P Jayarajan on Thursday condemned the violence that erupted in several parts of Northeast Delhi and said that these incidents occurred with the support of the police force.

Industries and Sports Minister of Kerala, E P Jayarajan while speaking to the reporters on Thursday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Industries and Sports Minister of Kerala, E P Jayarajan on Thursday condemned the violence that erupted in several parts of Northeast Delhi and said that these incidents occurred with the support of the police force. "The news coming from Delhi is creating fear and concern. Through media, it is learnt that horrific incidents have occurred there and in the nearby places in the last few days. The media has reported that 34 persons have been killed in the attack. Media says it was an organized attack against a particular community. Such type of terror has not occurred in post-independent India," Jayarajan told the reporters here.

"These violent incidents happened with the support of police. We have seen on TV, people came with weapons and shot people in front of the police. How shocking! Union Government should take action against the attackers," he added. The Kerala minister added that the protests against CAA are staged by the majority of Indians but this type of "terror" has never occurred in our history. The Government rules the country in a fascist-style, he added.

"The violence occurred in Delhi is horrific and people are moving from those places. Media reports that these incidents are similar to the incidents that occurred at the time of India-Pakistan partition," said Jayarajan. "Delhi High Court Judge S Muralidharo reacted on Delhi violence. Ministers ruling the country and BJP's prominent leaders are making provocative speeches and thus are promoting violence," he added.

The court observed that the speeches delivered by MP and other leaders were provocative, the Kerala Minister said adding that an action should be taken against them. "The government should immediately withdraw CAA and strengthen democracy. It is dangerous and will destroy the nation's peace and religious harmony," he added.

"The ruling party and its leaders are destroying the peaceful atmosphere of the country. I request that a united movement should be taken against this. We are taking necessary measures to unite all to protect the Constitution and Secularism. The united protest was a model for other states. It gave hope to India," said Jayarajan. After a resolution was passed by the Kerala Assembly, many states passed a resolution against CAA.

"The united protest held in Kerala was an inspiration to India. But unfortunately, one section in the Congress had tried to destroy such a people's movement and tried to create a favorable situation to BJP," said Jayarajan. The death toll in the violence in North-East Delhi has risen to 34 today.The police have registered 18 FIRs in connection with the violence. (ANI)

