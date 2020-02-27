Illegal arms manufacturing unit unearthed

The West Bengal CID has busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district and arrested two persons, a senior officer of the agency said on Thursday The unit was set up at a house in Sridurgapally under Nimta police station limits.

An improvised five-chamber country made firearm, one improvised one-shot country made firearm, one under prepared firearm, one empty fire cartridge besides and arms making equipment have been seized during the raid by a joint team of CID along with Nimta police on Wednesday night, the officer said "We had a tip-off that a customer was arriving there to procure arms. Besides arresting him, we nabbed another person at the illegal arms factory," he said.

The CID has launched a search for others involved in making illegal weapons at the flat, he added.

