Sonia Gandhi sends 'chadar' for Ajmer dargah

A 'chadar' will be offered on behalf of Congress president Sonia Gandhi at the shrine of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer on the occasion of the 808th Urs ceremony of the Sufi saint

Gandhi on Thursday handed over the 'chadar' to party leaders, including Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, senior party leader Tariq Anwar and AICC minority cell chief Nadeem Javed

This year the annual urs is being observed from February 20 to March 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

