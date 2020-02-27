Civil, social discipline are important: Bhagwat
"Civil discipline" and "social discipline" are important for society's well-being, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said here on Thursday He was speaking at `Navo-utsah 2020', a program organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh here where RSS volunteers presented various drills.
Addressing Sangh workers, Bhagwat spoke about discipline, devotion and intellect "And this Bhakti (devotion) means that I exist for this country, and not for my own selfish ends," he said.
"We need to unite the entire society and create a Bharat which will give humanity (`manavata') to the world," he said Sister Nivedita, follower of spiritual leader Swami Vivekanand, had spoken about social discipline (`Samajik Anushasan') being necessary for preservation of independence, Bhagwat said.
"Sister Nivedita had told us all that expression of patriotism in daily life means following civil discipline (`nagrikta ka anushasan')," the RSS chief added.
