Civil, social discipline are important: Bhagwat

"Civil discipline" and "social discipline" are important for society's well-being, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said here on Thursday He was speaking at `Navo-utsah 2020', a program organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh here where RSS volunteers presented various drills.

Addressing Sangh workers, Bhagwat spoke about discipline, devotion and intellect "And this Bhakti (devotion) means that I exist for this country, and not for my own selfish ends," he said.

"We need to unite the entire society and create a Bharat which will give humanity (`manavata') to the world," he said Sister Nivedita, follower of spiritual leader Swami Vivekanand, had spoken about social discipline (`Samajik Anushasan') being necessary for preservation of independence, Bhagwat said.

"Sister Nivedita had told us all that expression of patriotism in daily life means following civil discipline (`nagrikta ka anushasan')," the RSS chief added.

