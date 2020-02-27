Company owner shot at in Maharashtra''s Sangli district

Two unidentified men allegedly opened fire on the car of the owner of an engineering firm near Palus in Western Maharashtra's Sangli district, the police said on Thursday Pradip Vetal, owner of Sujata Engineerings Associated, however, escaped unscathed.

The incident took place when Vetal was on his way home for lunch, the police said "Vetal was driving the car. When he reached near a school, two unidentified people on a motorbike opened fire.

"Luckily Vetal managed to dodge the bullets," said an officer of Sangli police As people gathered hearing the shots, the attackers sped off, he said.

"The reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained Investigation is on," the police officer said..

