Left Menu
Development News Edition

They shot my brother, thrashed him, pushed him into burning house: Delhi violence survivor

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 23:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 23:05 IST
They shot my brother, thrashed him, pushed him into burning house: Delhi violence survivor

He saw his brother being shot and burn to death in his house set ablaze by a frenzied mob, but Mohammad Salim says he has not lost all hope in humanity as he and his family found shelter at a Hindu home amid raging violence in northeast Delhi. On February 25, around 9.30 am, a mob barged into Anwar's house and set it on fire after dragging him outside, recalled Salim, a resident of Shiv Vihar. "They thrashed him, shot and injured him. He tried to walk away but they again thrashed him and later pushed him towards his house which was on fire," he said while waiting outside the mortuary of the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. Helpless, Salim watched the horror unfold from the Hindu family's house where he along with his family took shelter. "I could not do anything. I watched my brother burn in front of my eyes," he said

The 58-year-old's body was lying in the house for over 24 hours and only after security personnel came, it was taken to the hospital, Salim said

Anwar, a goat rearer, is among the 38 people who lost their lives in the violence in areas of northeast Delhi that broke out on Sunday over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. People in the mob took away the goats, Salim said, adding that they later broke the lock of his house and looted valuables, money and essentials, before setting it on fire. "My daughter's marriage was in the next two months, but the mob not only set my house on fire but they fled with all the jewellery and money which I had kept for my daughter's wedding. But everything is destroyed now," he said. Recalling the over 12 hours stay at the Hindu family's house, Salim said, "They took care of my children and family. They motivated us and ensured our safety." "They applied 'tilak' on my forehead to conceal my identity and ensured we reached safely to our relatives house in Mustafabad," he said. Salim said he would not disclose the name of the Hindu family which sheltered them and will always pray for their safety and wellbeing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

89 percent of Cambodian face challenging to manage personal finances: UN study

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Djokovic bamboozles despairing Khachanov with drop shots in Dubai

Novak Djokovic used a dizzying array of drop shots to make short work of Karen Khachanov at the Dubai Open on Thursday, reaching the semi-finals with a dominant 6-2 6-2 win over the Russian seventh seed. Victory extended the Serbian world n...

Santander Brazil boss Rial given more say with board role

Santander Brazil head Sergio Rial will join Santanders board as a group executive director, the Spanish bank said on Thursday, giving the 59-year-old more influence over its overall strategy. The Brazilian is viewed as one of the leading ca...

Iran coronavirus deaths jump to 26, top officials infected

The coronavirus epidemic in Iran has cost 26 lives, the health ministry announced Thursday, with a vice president becoming the latest top official to be infected as the spread appeared to accelerate Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanp...

Redskins, Rivera willing to gamble at No. 2

INDIANAPOLIS -- Ron Rivera could live up to his Riverboat Ron nickname and emerge as a wildcard in the 2020 NFL Draft, his first with the Washington Redskins. Despite drafting Dwayne Haskins 15th overall in 2019, an overhauled Redskins mana...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020